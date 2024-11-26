Governor of Sikkim, Om Prakash Mathur visited Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang, at Old Sikkim House in New Delhi today.

The meeting provided an opportunity for both leaders to discuss key developmental issues pertaining to the state of Sikkim.

During the visit, Chief Minister Tamang briefed Governor Mathur on several ongoing and upcoming development schemes and programs that are poised to bring growth and progress to the state. The discussions covered a wide range of topics, with a focus on initiatives aimed at enhancing infrastructure, social welfare, and economic development in Sikkim.



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Apart from the formal discussions, the Chief Minister also took a moment to inquire about the well-being of the Governor.

In a gesture of goodwill, Chief Minister Tamang extended his warm greetings to Governor Mathur on the occasion of Samvidhan Divas, which marks the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India.