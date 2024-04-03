The Governor of Sikkim, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, recently visited Ayodhya Dham to pay respects to Shri Ram Lala.

Accompanied by the First Lady of the State, Kumud Devi, the Governor prayed for the well-being and prosperity of the people of Sikkim.

He described the visit as deeply emotional and impactful. He also paid homage to the Sarayu River in Ayodhya, expressing a profound sense of peace and offering prayers for prosperity.



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Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram and the capital of the state, is significant among Hindus due to its location on the banks of the sacred Sarayu River.

