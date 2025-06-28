Sikkim governor reviews Teesta projects, urges swift restoration

Governor of Sikkim, Om Prakash Mathur, paid an important visit to the Teesta Stage V Power Station located at Balutar in Singtam today.

The visit focused on reviewing the progress of hydropower projects and restoration works at key dam sites affected by past natural disasters.

Upon his arrival, the Governor was given a warm welcome by officials of the Gangtok District administration, the Group General Manager of NHPC Teesta Stage V, Shri Jitendra Kumar, and other senior NHPC officers. A ceremonial guard of honour was also presented by IRB personnel.

During the visit, the NHPC team gave the Governor a detailed presentation about two major hydropower projects—Teesta Stage V dam at Dikchu and Teesta Stage VI dam at Sirwani. The presentation included technical and operational details, such as the power generation capacity, commissioning status, and key features of both dams.

One of the main topics discussed was the impact of the devastating flash floods on October 3, 2023. These floods, caused by a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF), along with landslides, had badly damaged both the infrastructure and the power generation systems. The NHPC officials informed the Governor about the current situation at the sites and explained the restoration work that is underway at Dikchu and Sirwani.



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The Governor was updated on the progress being made—both physical and financial. He was briefed on the status of the Head Race Tunnel (HRT), which is critical for power generation, and the many challenges the team is facing in restoring the damaged sections. Shri Mathur asked questions about the level of damage and the expected timeline for completing all repair and restoration work. He advised the NHPC to keep working closely with the state government departments to make sure that the work is done efficiently and in coordination with all stakeholders.

He also inquired about healthcare services being provided to local residents by the NHPC’s medical team. Shri Mathur appreciated these efforts and suggested that NHPC should also organize blood donation camps and carry out more programs to support the welfare of people living nearby.

Recognizing the team’s hard work, especially after the GLOF disaster, the Governor praised the dedication of NHPC officers and workers. He encouraged them to continue their good work and set new benchmarks in the field of hydropower.

As part of his inspection, the Governor also visited the Teesta V Power House in Balutar and the Teesta VI dam site in Sirwani. He took a close look at the progress being made at both sites and interacted with the officials present. As a part of an environmental awareness activity, the Governor planted a Syzygium sapling at the Teesta V Power House premises, showing his support for ecological sustainability and green development.