The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Sikkim has declared war on the alleged illegal lottery and Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) scams in the state.

The spokesperson, Dr. Raju Giri, has said they have done all the research and they even have proof. They will now start legal action against those who are behind this. Sikkim has suffered losses of thousands of crores as a result of mismanagement at the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and state lotteries



Dr. Giri stated at a press conference that lotteries are regulated gambling.

State lotteries are mainly to generate revenue for the state, which can be used for various development purposes. However, mismanagement of the state lottery has been going on for 25 years as the control of the state lottery has been in the hands of a single person since 1995.



He added that there is a process of tender for the lottery which has been manipulated so that only one person has been getting that tender since 1995 and has been earning hundreds of crores with the state receiving only 0.40% revenue from it.



Dr. Giri informed that as per the CAG report of 2016-17, which was also presented in the Assembly, from 2010 to 2016 the state government organized 44,834 draws of various lotteries and the audit observed many lapses in the lottery operation of the state relating to monitoring, maintenance of records and deposits of revenue, operation of lottery schemes and others.