Sikkim govt urges staff to adopt flower pots for greener offices

In a unique move to promote greenery and a healthier work environment, the Sikkim Food and Civil Supplies Department has directed all its officers and staff to adopt at least one flower pot each for placement within the office premises.

According to a circular issued by Secretary Anil Rai on Monday, the initiative aims to enhance the visual appeal of the office while promoting personal responsibility and mental well-being.

“All officers and staff are encouraged to adopt at least one flower pot and take responsibility for its upkeep. The care and maintenance will rest with the individual adopting it,” Rai stated.



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The department currently does not have a dedicated gardener, making this initiative all the more necessary. Officials noted that the effort also presents an opportunity to reconnect with nature and foster a positive atmosphere at work.

Flower pots have already been arranged along the office corridors, ready for adoption. The department emphasized that maintaining some greenery is essential not just for aesthetics but also for improving overall workplace health and morale.