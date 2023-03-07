The Hamro Sikkim Party is pleased to announce the "Sikkimey Ekta Yatra," a 1000km-long journey through the entire state of Sikkim, starting from April 6.

The yatra is being organized to promote unity and bring people together for a better and brighter Sikkim.

The "𝐒𝐢𝐤𝐤𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐲 𝗘𝗸𝘁𝗮 𝗬𝗮𝘁𝗿𝗮" is an opportunity for all Sikkimese people to come together and stand united for a better future.

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The Hamro Sikkim Party is committed to promoting the welfare of every citizen in the state and believes that through collective action and a spirit of togetherness, we can build a brighter future for Sikkim. We want to create a Sikkim free from corruption, violence, and all kinds of evils.

The historic"Sikkimey Ekta Yatra" will cover nearly 1000km of the state, starting from north Sikkim, and passing through the western, southern, and eastern parts of the state. We believe that this yatra will not only help us connect with people from different parts of the state but also create a platform for people to voice their concerns and aspirations.

"We urge all Sikkimese people, regardless of their political affiliations, to join us on this historic Yatra and contribute to making our state a better place to live. Let us come together to build a Sikkim that is free from all kinds of corruption and evils, where every citizen has equal opportunities, and where justice and equality prevail," said Hamro Sikkim Party's media cell.



