The health condition of senior SDF Party leader KN Rai has improved and he is stable", an official said on Saturday.

According to Dr PD Bhutia, a doctor from Neotia speaking to the media said that his vitals are stable and is without life support.

Further, there is no haemorrhage in the brain, and all organs are safe and normal.

As per reports, the leader is said to be normal within 5-6 days. Notably, the 3D image of his CT scan floating on social media is a normal CT scan apart from a fracture in the facial bone.



Also Read: Sikkim: Senior SDF leader brutally attacked allegedly by SKM workers

Senior SDF Party leader K. N. Rai and spokesperson Dr Shiva Kumar Timshina were allegedly physically assaulted by members of the SKM party at Mazi Gaon, Melli at approximately 2.30 pm.

The SDF has strongly condemned this act and called for immediate police intervention. This incident raises concerns about the state of democracy and the rule of law in Sikkim.

Earlier, alleging attacks on its cadres by the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front has urged the Election Commission to impose central rule in the state ahead of Lok Sabha and assembly polls.

Assembly elections in Sikkim are likely to be held along with Lok Sabha polls sometime in April-May.