Two health workers from Sikkim have been invited as special guests at the 78th Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort in New Delhi.

Glorymit Lepcha, an Auxiliary Nurse and Midwife at the Turuk Health & Wellness Centre under Melli PHC, and Tara Subba, an ASHA worker at the Phongla Health & Wellness Centre under Namthang PHC, have been recognised for their outstanding contributions to healthcare.

Their invitation highlights the significant impact of their dedication to public health in their communities.

Lepcha and Subba, along with their spouses, will be honoured for their exceptional service, which has greatly improved healthcare delivery in their regions.



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