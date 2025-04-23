Strong winds and heavy rainfall have caused widespread disruption in Gangtok, with power outages affecting several areas of the town.

The storms, which have battered the region over the past 24 hours, have led to trees being uprooted and falling on power lines resulting in significant power cuts in many parts of the city.

The Power Department has been working to restore electricity, but their efforts have been hampered by road blockages caused by fallen trees and debris.

These blockages have made it difficult for repair teams to reach the affected sites, further delaying the restoration process.



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