Heavy downpour in Sikkim's Pakyong caused widespread devastation on the night of June 10, causing extensive property damage and posing significant risk to public safety in Thek village.

The relentless downpour triggered severe erosion along the river bank, compromising the structural integrity of numerous houses and rendering them unfit for habitation.

In the wake of this widespread devastation, a comprehensive joint inspection was mandated by the DC Pakyong to assess the damage and coordinate relief efforts. The inspection team included prominent officials and representatives such as Mrs. Pamin Lepcha, MLA of Gnathang Machong, members of the Zilla Panchayat and Panchayat Latuk Thek, SDM Pakyong, DFO (T), DPO DE Roads, BDO Parakha, AE PMGSY, and AE Power. Their mission was to address the urgent needs of the affected population and facilitate necessary recovery and rehabilitation interventions.

To provide immediate relief, two relief camps have been established, offering shelter and aid to the displaced residents. The Latuk Primary School and the home of Mrs. Bishnu Maya Rai Roshan Rai have been designated as safe havens for those affected by the calamity.

The destructive force of the floodwaters also claimed three bridges along the Maltini River, cutting off Thek Village and isolating its inhabitants from essential services and support networks. Severe erosion at multiple sites adjacent to the Maltini River has significantly altered the river's natural course, posing further risks to the surrounding area.

Several households have suffered immense losses due to the disaster. The residences of Akal Bahadur Rai and Hem Bahadur Rai have been completely destroyed. Additionally, the homes of Chabilal Gurung, Dorjee Sherpa, Sangay Sherpa, Jambo Sherpa, Tenchung Sherpa, Anzung Sherpa, Hem Raj Gurung, Harka Bahadur Rai, and Krishna Bahadur Rai have incurred varying degrees of damage, from severe to total destruction, compounding the plight of the affected residents.

The calamity has also resulted in significant livestock losses, with Chabilal Gurung losing six goats and Krishna Bahadur Rai witnessing the loss of 200 poultry birds. The community continues to grapple with the aftermath of this natural disaster, seeking immediate and long-term relief and support.

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