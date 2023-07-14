Heavy rains for the last 24 hours have created havoc in the state blocking Sangkalang road in various parts of the state and causing landslides.

As per reports, the traffic movement on the road connecting CWC (Dzongu Side) to Namprikdang has been halted and there is also a report of a landslide at Indira bypass.

Following the rain, the road has been closed for commuters at Indira Byepass to New STNM Hospital. Additionally, several other roads have also been closed in other parts of the state.

As per the IMD, the southwest monsoon has been active over the state of Sikkim during the last 24 hours. Mangan districts recorded the highest rainfall of 247.0 mm.

IMD has also predicted that due to the shifting of the monsoon trough towards the north from its normal position and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, enhanced rainfall activities are very likely to continue over all the districts of Sikkim during the period 13th July to 14th July 2023.

During the period, heavy to very heavy rain (07-20 cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over the state which will lead to heavy to very heavy rain at a few places over the Mangan district.

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