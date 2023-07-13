Prominent leaders from the Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP) and the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) convened a meeting on July 13 to address the pressing concerns faced by the people of Sikkim.

The leaders engaged in fruitful discussions on key issues, including the dilution of the Sikkimese definition and Article 371F, pervasive corruption within government departments, the deteriorating law and order situation, increasing unemployment, and other significant matters that demand immediate attention.

Participating in the discussion were leaders such as President Pawan Chamling, Tshering Wangdi Lepcha, KT Gyaltsen, NK Pradhan, DB Thapa from the Sikkim Democratic Front, along with President Bhaichung Bhutia, General Secretary Biraj Adhikari, and other esteemed members from the Hamro Sikkim Party.



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The meeting aimed to address critical issues and foster a collaborative approach to finding viable solutions.

One of the key concerns raised during the meeting was the need for transparency and accountability in governance, given the confusion surrounding who is truly running the government. The SKM party or the outsiders who are getting benefits from the government? This has left the citizens of Sikkim perplexed and yearning for clarity.

The HSP and SDF extend an open invitation to all individuals and organizations who are genuinely concerned about the welfare of Sikkim and are dedicated to resolving its issues.

The leaders of HSP and SDF pledged to uphold the principles of democracy, justice, and inclusivity. They will continue their efforts to engage with the people of Sikkim, listen to their concerns, and work towards a prosperous and harmonious state.