Sikkim: Heavy vehicle movement on NH-10 between Sevoke and Rangpo restricted amid landslide threats

The National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has announced temporary restrictions on the movement of heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs) along National Highway 10 — the vital lifeline connecting Sevoke in West Bengal and Rangpo in Sikkim — citing safety concerns following days of relentless rain and multiple landslides.

The restrictions will take effect from midnight of October 7 and will remain in force for four weeks, or until further notice.

According to the directive issued by NHIDCL’s Project Monitoring Unit (PMU) in Siliguri, the movement of heavy commercial vehicles will only be allowed on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, between 12 AM and 11:59 PM. Passenger buses, however, will continue to operate as usual.

The decision comes in the wake of torrential rain that has battered the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar, triggering landslides, flooding, and overflowing rivers, which have claimed at least 28 lives so far. The heavy rainfall has severely impacted road stability along the NH-10 corridor, a key route for transporting goods to and from Sikkim.



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The NHIDCL order stated that the restrictions are essential to “ensure the safety of commuters and prevent further deterioration of the road infrastructure.” District administrations have been directed to coordinate traffic regulation and ensure smooth vehicular movement during the restricted period.

Copies of the directive have been circulated to senior officials from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), IRCON, NHPC, West Bengal PWD, the Army’s HQ 33 Corps, and police departments across Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) and Namchi, Pakyong, and Gangtok (Sikkim) districts for enforcement and monitoring.

NH-10 serves as Sikkim’s primary arterial highway, linking the landlocked Himalayan state with the rest of India. The latest order underscores the region’s growing vulnerability to climate-induced weather extremes, which have frequently disrupted connectivity and caused significant damage to infrastructure in recent years.