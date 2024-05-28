Sikkim High Court allows menstrual leave for women employees of the Registry for 2-3 days a month.

They have to obtain the recommendation of the medical officer to avail such leave.

A notification states- "Women employees in the High Court Registry may henceforth avail menstrual leave of 2-3 days in a month, provided they approach the Medical Officer attached to the High Court first and obtain the latter's recommendation for such leave. Their leave account shall not be debited on availing such leave."

Earlier the Sulabh Sanitation Club, India and the Alkem Foundation, in collaboration with the Education Department, Government of Sikkim organised an interactive workshop on mental health and hygiene awareness at PM Shri Girls Sr Secondary Deorali School auditorium, on May 28.



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The workshop aimed to develop a menstrual hygiene awareness programme to empower girls and young women by dispelling misconceptions, as well as encouraging more sanitary menstrual hygiene practices.

The workshop saw the participation of Karma Doma Bhutia, Vice Principal, PM Govt Sr Sec School, Deorali, Chungsang Lepcha, Samir Kumar, Senior Manager Alken Labs, DR Dulal, General Secretary, Press Club of Sikkim, CK Sharma, Assistant Director, Education Department, Govt of Sikkim, Rupak Roy Choudhury, National Coordinator, Sulabh WASH in schools programme, teachers and students of PM Shri Govt Girls Sr Sec School, Deorali.