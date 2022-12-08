Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang asserted that the Himalayan state has been assigned to host two events of the G-20.

Notably, India will be hosting over 200 meetings across the nation in 50 cities and New Delhi has already assumed the Presidency of the G-20 for one year from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang while addressing the gathering during the 318th birth anniversary of Limbo Spiritual Leader, Te-Ongsi Sirijunga at Martam village in West Sikkim informed "Sikkim will host two events for the G20 leaders' summit which is a very proud moment for us and this is also the moment to showcase our state, our culture and traditions and for providing this opportunity I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

CM Tamang also informed about his recent visit to New Delhi where he met PM Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah and it was informed that Sikkim will be one of the venues."

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India will assume the presidency of the Group of 20 (G-20), the alliance of 19 major economies and the European Union on December 1st of this year. India will host the G-20 leaders' summit in New Delhi on September 9 and 10 in 2023 under its Presidency.

Earlier in November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 16 took over India's G-20 presidency at the forum's summit in Indonesia's Bali.

After taking the charge, Modi said that India is taking a charge of the G-20 at a time when the world is simultaneously grappling with geopolitical tensions, economic slowdown, rising food and energy prices, and the long-term ill effects of the pandemic.

''At such a time, the world is looking at the G-20 with hope. Today, I want to assure that India's G-20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented,'' he added.