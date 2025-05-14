In a first-of-its-kind celebration, the Butterfly Society of Sikkim–TPCF has organized a special event called the Butterthon to mark the 50th year of Sikkim becoming a full-fledged state of India.

The Butterthon, which started on May 1 and will continue till May 16, 2025, is not a race of speed but a peaceful race of watching butterflies across different parts of Sikkim. This is the first time such an event has been held in the state.

The Butterthon has drawn attention from not just people within India, but also from other parts of the world. Renowned Indian ornithologist Dr. Peter Lobo joined the event, along with international guests such as Joseph Coleman Thompson Jr. from the United States of America and Indika Upul Jayatissa from Sri Lanka. This is the very first time that international visitors have come to Sikkim specially for butterfly watching.

The event has also seen participation from other Indian states. Butterfly lovers like Fahim Khan, Savita, and Sarpita Bose from Maharashtra and Pune, and Subhajit Roy, Bias Chakraborty, Aaratrik Pal and Amit Chakraborty from Kolkata and Cooch Behar have taken part in this colourful journey of nature.



Also Read: Sikkim sees record CBSE pass percentage in 2025: CM hails it as start of 'education revolution'

The Butterthon is being conducted in different parts of Sikkim where members of the Butterfly Society of Sikkim are actively involved in spotting and documenting butterflies. From lush forests to high-altitude meadows, the participants are exploring the diverse butterfly habitats spread across the state.

The aim behind the Butterthon is two-fold. Firstly, it is a way for butterfly enthusiasts to contribute to the celebrations of Sikkim’s 50 years of statehood in a meaningful and unique way. Secondly, it is an effort to promote butterfly-watching as a new and exciting form of tourism in Sikkim. The organisers hope that this form of nature-based tourism can open up new career paths for the youth in the state.

Despite its small size; only 7,086 square kilometres; Sikkim is home to nearly 60% of all butterfly species found in India. This makes it a treasure trove for butterfly lovers and researchers. Many of these butterflies are rare and found only in Sikkim, adding to the state’s rich biodiversity.

Members of the Butterfly Society of Sikkim believe that butterfly tourism is a powerful form of eco-tourism that can bring attention to the need for conservation while also creating livelihood opportunities for local communities. They hope that events like the Butterthon will inspire more people, especially the younger generation, to take up butterfly watching not just as a hobby, but also as a profession.