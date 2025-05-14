Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on May 14 extended his congratulations to students across the state for their outstanding performance in the 2025 CBSE examinations, describing the achievement as a milestone in the state’s educational journey.

He termed it a proud moment for the entire state and attributed the remarkable progress to the combined efforts of students, educators, and the government’s focused initiatives.

In Class 10, the pass percentage jumped from 66.87% in 2024 to an impressive 79.97% in 2025, marking a significant 13-point increase. The improvement was witnessed across both government and private schools, signaling a statewide upliftment in academic performance. The upward trend continued in the Class 12 results as well, where the pass percentage rose from 87.49% last year to 89.41% this year.



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“These results are not just numbers,” said Chief Minister Tamang in a statement, “they highlight the dedication of our students, the commitment of our educators, and the transformative impact of our government’s continued investment in education.” He especially acknowledged the role of the state's flagship Mentorship Programme, which has been implemented across all 32 constituencies, in strengthening academic support for students.

Calling it the beginning of a true “education revolution” in Sikkim, the Chief Minister urged all stakeholders to continue nurturing talent, rewarding hard work, and ensuring that every child, regardless of background, is given the opportunity to succeed. He reiterated his government’s commitment to building a future where quality education is accessible to all.

“Once again, congratulations to all the students and their families,” he said. “You make Sikkim proud!”