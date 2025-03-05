The Indian Orchid Festival 2025 concluded today at ICAR-NRCO, celebrating the theme “Orchids for Beauty and Prosperity”.

The four-day national event showcased the significance of orchids in India’s floriculture sector while fostering knowledge exchange among experts and enthusiasts.

The final day featured a technical session on bonsai plants, providing insights into cultivation techniques. Additionally, Self-Help Groups (SHGs) demonstrated their products and organized a food court, promoting community engagement. Representatives from various orchid societies shared their expertise, further enriching the discussions.



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The closing ceremony included a prize distribution event, recognizing winners in multiple categories and felicitating societies and officials for their contributions to the floriculture industry.

Among the dignitaries present were Dr. S.P. Das, Director of ICAR-NRCO, Sikkim, along with experts from various institutions, orchid farmers, and members of the public.