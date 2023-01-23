A massive fire broke out in the wee hours of January 23 at Sichey, near Marigold School, Sikkim. At around 1.07 am, a firefighter team reached the spot after receiving a call at Gangtok Fire station and managed to extinguish the fire.

The firefighter team saw one egra house on fire with one occupant stuck inside the burning house. The fire tenders managed to rescue the occupant identified as Aita Raj Rai who received minor burn injuries.

Rai was taken to hospital and released after receiving first aid treatment.

The fire was totally extinguished by using water from 02 Water Tender. After completion of work, the water tender along with fire fighters arrived at the station around 03:11 am.



Notably, this is a latest incident of fire outbreak in the recent times.

Meanwhile, in the neighbouring state of Meghalaya, two children reportedly went missing after a massive fire gutted 5-6 houses at a locality in Mawbah on January 10.

The fire was caused due to short circuit, according to the Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills, Raghavendra Kumar MG, who along with his team had rushed to the spot.

All the families were rescued except the two children, who had been reportedly missing.

The makeshift wooden houses were built above a building, which made it visible from many locations, especially in Mawprem.

The population was panic-stricken as flames kept spreading rapidly to eventually engulf all houses on the building top.

At least 3 cylinder blasts were heard, according to eye witnesses.

The forensic unit had arrived to examine the site, while a thorough search was on to find the missing children.



The bodies of the two missing children were later found by search team from the rubbles of the house gutted in fire.



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