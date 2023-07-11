Sikkim's main opposition party SDF says no to the Uniform Civil Code keeping the state's special provision article 371 F in mind.

The SDF party speaking on the context of the Uniform Civil Code said "Sikkim along with Northeast states should not be brought under the purview of the UCC."

SDF said, "The 22nd law commission has sought the suggestion and feedback for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code and we will also submit our suggestion to the commission soon."

Shiv Kumar Sharma, Spokesperson SDF party said "Sikkim along with Northeast states have different tribes and culture and special provisions too so Sikkim also falls under the same hence before implementing it the government or the concerned body should keep in mind our special provisions and cultures before implementing it and further once the bill tables on parliament we will further take necessary steps"



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He also said "It may also affect the 14 left out tribal status demand of Sikkim as UCC mainly talks about reform of Family Law which may hamper it. As Sikkim also has many tribes."

Must tell Sikkim's civil society organization had already said a big no to Uniform Civil Code(UCC) in Sikkim with one point resolution which says 'In light of article 371 F and prevailing customary laws of various communities of Sikkim it is submitted that the proposal for Uniform Civil Code is neither desirable nor necessary in the context of the state of Sikkim as of now.

Today's symposium had the participation of the political parties and all the intellectuals, lawyers and NGOs and the same has been also submitted to the 22nd Law Commission.