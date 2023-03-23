Hamro Sikkim Party's working president, Neeknor Pradhan and publicity secretary cum spokesperson Tara Bhattarai resigned from the party.

As per reports, both leaders have tendered their resignation to the general secretary of the party, Biraj Adhikari.

The spokesperson Tara Bhattarai in a letter mentioned that due to ideological differences which he has experienced during his tenure in the party as well as the undemocratic functioning of power by the President along' with violating of objectives of the party he had no other option than resigning.

Also Read: Sikkim: 30 families of SKM party join SDF after Helmet Rally

On the otherhand, Neeknor Pradhan in his resignation letter also stated about the ideological differences and the undemocratically functioning of the president.

In a major political development, 30 family members of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party joined the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) party on Sunday. The joining took place in the presence of Shri Pawan Chamling, Hon’ble Party President at the SDF Party Head Office, Indira Bypass, Gangtok.

According to the former SKM members, their decision to leave the party was influenced by the recent behaviour of the SKM party during the Sikkim Bachao Abhiyan on 17th March 2023. They alleged that the SKM members created disturbances during the Helmet Rally and all programs of SDF in an undemocratic fashion. The members who joined SDF expressed their dissatisfaction with the SKM party's undemocratic behaviour and stated that it had caused great unrest among the people of Yangang.