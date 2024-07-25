The ten-member team of the Himalayan Centre for Adventure and Eco-Tourism (IHCAE) expedition to climb Mt. Kangyatse-I and Mt. Kangyatse-II in the Ladakh Himalaya, led by Rajiv Rai and Shanti Rai as the technical leader, has returned to Leh on 24th July 2024.

The team was flagged off by Chief Minister PS Tamang on 10th July 2024. They completed the mission within a week, successfully summiting both peaks.

The team began their trek from Markha village in Leh on 17th July and reached Base Camp on 18th July 2024. After assessing the technicalities and weather conditions, the team decided to alter their initial plan and attempt KY-I first.

They occupied the Advanced Base Camp on 20th July and summited Kangyatse-I (6400m) at 5 am on 21st July, after facing many difficulties on the route.



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The team returned to Base Camp the same day. Without taking proper rest, they attempted KY-II at 11 pm on 22nd July from Base Camp and successfully climbed Mt. Kangyatse-II (6240m) at 5:55 am on 23rd July.

This was the first State Government-funded expedition of the Institute. The IHCAE family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister, the Minister, Department of Tourism and CA, Sh TT Bhutia, Minister-cum-Area MLA Sh Bhoj Raj Rai, Principal Secretary to the Tourism Department, Sh CS Rao, Secretary to the Tourism Department Sh Prakash Chettri, and Principal IHCAE Everester Sh Kazi Sherpa for their full support, cooperation, and guidance in making this historic event a grand success.