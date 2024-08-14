In a celebration of the 78th Independence Day, Agawane Rohan Ramesh, IAS, DC Pakyong, flagged off a special tour for persons with disabilities from the District Administrative Centre in Pakyong.

The event is part of the Tiranga Yatra, organised by the Composite Regional Centre for Skill Development, Rehabilitation & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (CRC-Sikkim).

A bus arranged by the Sikkim National Transport Department took the participants to notable landmarks such as Ranka Monastery and Saramsa Garden.

The tour included 35 students, 4 special educators from Pakyong, and officials and staff members from CRC Sikkim and the Sikkim Education Society.

Also present were Sangay Gyasto Bhutia, ADC Pakyong, and Narayan Mishra, Joint Director Education Department.



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On the otherhand, 758 BRTF of Project Swastik, organised a massive plantation drive on the theme “Ek PedMaa Ke Naam” as part of multiple run-up events to celebrate the 78th Independence Day.

758 BRTF, deployed in remote areas of North and East Sikkim is not only responsible for infrastructure development close to the China border but also plays a key role in nation-building and spreading awareness amongst youth.

As part of their social responsibility brave personals of 758, BRTF planted more than 300 trees along Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (JNM) in Sikkim.

Local councillor, Miss ChungkelaLepcha graced the noble occasion and planted a sapling along with personals of the Border Roads Organisation. During the occasion, she also urged locals to plant a tree and contribute to making this planet greener and safer for future generations.

Earlier, on 12 Aug 2024, 758 BRTF of Project Swastik organised a painting competition for students and teachers of Govt Secondary School on “EK PED MAA KE NAAM” with an aim to motivate students and spread awareness about the environment.

More than 250 students and teachers of the school enthusiastically participated in the said event. Students for their beautiful paintings and innovative messages were suitably awarded with prizes.