The Indian Army's Trishakti Corps in collaboration with the Border Roads Organization (BRO), has completed the construction of the crucial Zeema Bailey Bridge over Zeema Chu at Zeema.

With this, it has opened door for the connectivity to the isolated town of Lachen which had been cut off since the night of October 3, 2023.

The 100 feet Bailey bridge erected over Zeema Chu, faced the brunt of the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) impact.



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Undeterred by the challenges, the BRO worked round the clock. Subsequently, the Trishakti Sappers of the Indian Army undertook the bridge's construction completing the entire operation in three days.

The deployment of heavy earth-moving machinery was instrumental in the success of this critical bridging operation. The newly constructed Zeema Bailey Bridge now serves as the lifeline reconnecting the severed Northern side of Lachen facilitating the seamless movement of vehicles and enabling the provision of essential relief materials to the town.