Black Cat Division, under the aegis of the Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army, executed its 'Joy of Giving' philanthropic initiative at the Child Care Institute in Gangtok's Bojoghari area.

The institute, founded by Ms Sonam Chuki Lepcha in 2015 for orphan girls, is registered with National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), and shelters 29 girls aged five to 17 years.

During the event Mrs Shubhra Kabthiyal, Chairperson FWO, Black Cat Division, donated essential items to the orphanage, collected through voluntary contribution of serving personnel.

The institute was gifted mattresses, bed sheets, colour printers, hygiene, medical & stationery kits, ration, and clothes for the underprivileged girls.

Through the initiative, the Indian Army reaffirmed its commitment to nation-building and social causes.

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