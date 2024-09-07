The Indian Army paid tributes to the four personnel who had lost their lives along the Silk Route in Sikkim's Pakyong District on September 5.

Tributes were paid to Subedar K Thangapandi, Naik Gursev Singh, Craftsman W Peter Singh, and Sepoy Pradeep Patel at Bengdubi Military Station with full military honours.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army stated, "These brave soldiers made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty in Sikkim. The Indian Army remains steadfast in supporting the families of those who lay down their lives in service of the nation, standing firm with them always and every time."

The incident had occurred near Dalopchand Dara on the Rhenock Rongli state highway, when the vehicle carrying the soldiers plummeted 700 to 800 feet down a steep embankment.

The deceased, all members of the Enroute Mission Command unit from Binaguri, West Bengal, have been identified as Subedar K Thangapandi from Tamil Nadu, Naik Gursev Singh from Haryana, Craftsman W. Peter from Manipur and driver Pradeep Patel from Madhya Pradesh

The soldiers were en route from Pedong in West Bengal to Zuluk when the accident occurred at a location known as Vertical Veer.