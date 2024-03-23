The Indian Army denies reports of restricting tourist movement, clarifying that it has no role in issuing or checking permits for civil vehicles.

In a release, the Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army stated that the Army has no role and is not a stakeholder in issuing or checking permits for civil/ tourist vehicles or stopping them.

Further, the Army assured that there are no barriers manned by the Indian Army on the Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (JNM) for stopping Civil Vehicles.

"The decision to allow tourists to visit till a particular point on the JNM is taken by the Civil government based on the road conditions and the permit is issued to the tourists by the Civil Administration accordingly," stated the release.

The reaction comes after, India Today NE first broke a report stating, that the tourism stakeholders residing in the Dzuluk area and along the JN Road filed a written complaint against the Army for not allowing tourist vehicles despite proper permits from the concerned authority.



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According to the Indian Army, temporary police check posts are also established by the state police to monitor and check permits of tourist vehicles.

The main Permit Checking Check Post is at 3 Mile Traffic Check Post (Police) and police representatives are also present at Sherathang & Chhangu.

"It has been observed that due to heavy snowfall recently, the Civil Administration has issued permits to tourists as per their own assessment," further the release added.

It is pertinent to mention that every year there are a number of instances when due to sudden Snowfall fall and road closure, the tourists get stranded in the border areas and the Indian Army rescues the tourists providing food, shelter, and medical comfort and bringing them to safety.

The last rescue operation was conducted on 21 Feb 24, wherein, 500 stranded tourists were rescued and brought to safety by the troops of Trishakti Corps. Indian Army while guarding the borders in the Himalayas, is always proactive in providing assistance to the tourists & local population.