The Sikkim Information Commission (SIC) has ordered the State Bank of Sikkim (SBS) to share the full list of people who have not paid back their loans. This includes their names, addresses, loan amounts, unpaid interest, dates of loan approval and the last payment made.

This decision came after activists Sangay Gyatso Bhutia, Passang Sherpa and Sonam Gyatso Sherpa filed an appeal on November 8, 2024. They took this step because SBS did not provide the information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The order comes as SBS is seizing properties of loan defaulters in Sikkim, leading to claims of unfair targeting. Some critics believe that the bank may not be treating all defaulters equally. Releasing the list could bring clarity to these concerns.

The SIC's ruling requires SBS to provide the details, which could increase public attention on how the bank handles loan recoveries.





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