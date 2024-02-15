Sikkim INSPIRES (Integrated Service Provision and Innovation for Revising Economics) under the aegis of the Planning and Development Department, a World Bank-assisted programme of the Government of Sikkim was launched at Chintan Bhavan today.

The programme was graced by the Chief Minister, Mr Prem Singh Tamang as the chief guest. The Chief Minister was accompanied by Mr Kunga Nima Lepcha, Minister, of the Education Department and Mr Sonam Lama, Minister, the Rural Development Department.

Also present were Mr Rinzing Chewang Bhutia, Secretary, Planning and Development Department, Ms Rohini Pradhan, Program Director Sikkim INSPIRES, Ms Anna C O’Donnell and Ms Benedicte Leroy, Representatives of World Bank, Head of Departments, stakeholders and government officials from various line departments.

Rohini Pradhan, in her opening address, informed about Sikkim INSPIRES as a unique program that is the first direct partnership of the Government of Sikkim with the World Bank.



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Through INSPIRES, the State Government is adopting an evidence-based module to provide better economic inclusion opportunities for women and youth. The programme will create various training and employment opportunities as per the aspirations of the youth.

Mr Rinzing Chewang Bhutia, Secretary, the Planning and Development Department, in his keynote address, emphasised setting up an employment and entrepreneurship promotion facility to enable diverse stakeholders to contribute to Sikkim’s growth story, with a singular aim to fulfill the aspirations of the Sikkimese youth.

The highlight of the programme was the official launch of Sikkim INSPIRES by Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang. A short information video on the programme was screened on the occasion.

Subsequently, the TFR slogan writing competition winner was announced with a cash prize handed to Ms Rebika Chettri.

‘Jansankhya ma Vriddhi, Sikkim Ko Samriddhi’ was the winning slogan for Improving the Total Fertility Rate.

Thereafter, the ‘Swasth Maan’ Sikkim Mobile App for well-being and awareness for strengthening mental health was launched by the Chief Minister. The App was developed by the Department of Science and Technology in collaboration with the Health Department, Government of Sikkim.

Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang in his address highlighted the groundbreaking initiative representing the first ever and pioneering partnership between the State Government and the World Bank.

He further said that over the next five years starting from 2024, this programme will engage with nine government departments marking a significant step to fostering economic growth. One of the most noteworthy aspects of this programme is its holistic approach to addressing economic inclusion, he added.

Significantly, he said that for the first time, eight line departments, that is, Forest Department, Women and Child Development Department, Information Technology Department, Commerce and Industries Department, Skill Development Department, Rural Development Department, Tourism and Civil Aviation Department and Health and Family Welfare Department, shall collaborate under the leadership of the Planning and Development Department to create and enable an ecosystem for economic prosperity.

This comprehensive approach will provide capacity services including employment training programmes, robust institutions, and employment linkages and will promote sector partnerships. The programme encompasses a wide range of activities aimed at fostering inclusive growth and economic empowerment.

"Sikkim INSPIRES represents a collaborative and comprehensive approach as we march ahead on this journey which is imperative for all of us, so let us join hands and realise the vision of prosperous Sikkim," he added.

After detailed deliberations, the programme concluded with the vote of thanks proposed by Swabhaw Gurung, Deputy Project Director, Sikkim INSPIRES.