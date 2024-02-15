Several prominent figures including former Joint Action Council General Secretary Keshav Sapkota, retired bureaucrat CP Dhakal, former Sikkim Newa Guthi President Nirmal Pradhan and ex-Chairman Binod Pradhan among others officially joined the ranks of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) at a gathering held in Makha on February 15.

The event, marked by a fervent address from Pawan Chamling, the chief of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) on February 15, witnessed reaffirmation of the party's commitment to honesty and the protection of Sikkim's interests.

Chamling in his speech made a solemn vow stating, "I swear upon my mother that I will not speak lies. We must save Sikkim, and we are here to do just that."



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"We will never compromise with the Sikkimese interest; this is our ideological stem, and that's why SDF is the Sikkimese people's party," Chamling said.

Reflecting on past governance, Chamling acknowledged shortcomings but assured the public of corrective measures, asserting, "We have made mistakes, and we are apologetic, but we will not repeat those mistakes. We have the experience and the determination to set things right."

Stating the SDF's pro-poor stance, Chamling outlined their commitment to meeting the basic needs of the people. "In our next government," he pledged, "we will prioritize quality education, ensuring that primary education becomes exemplary. Additionally, health services will receive heightened attention, with a focus on both therapeutic and preventive measures. Free medicine and streamlined medical aid grants, initiated and systematized by the SDF, will be readily accessible without the need for recommendations."