A violent altercation erupted in the Bhusuk area of Naitam, Gangtok, on Monday, January 6 afternoon, leading to significant property damage and a police investigation. According to an FIR filed by local resident Nikesh Chettri, the altercation occurred around 3:30 pm when Dorjee Namgyal Sherpa, also from Bhusuk, allegedly arrived at Chettri's residence wielding a knife (Khukuri).



Sherpa is accused of attempting to attack Bhanu Chettri, a customer present at the shop adjoining Chettri's house. Fortunately, Bhanu managed to escape unhurt. However, the situation escalated as Sherpa reportedly damaged Chettri's scooter, bearing the registration number SK01PC 6206, before vandalizing the shop. Another customer, Ponzal Pradhan, along with the complainant, managed to flee the scene without harm.



The Ranipool Police Station has registered the case under sections 329(4), 324(4), and 324(6) of the BNS Act, 2023. Assistant Sub-Inspector Nirmal Kumar Gurung is leading the investigation. While the attack has caused alarm in the community, no arrests have been made thus far, and the inquiry remains underway.



In a related update, the police reported detaining one individual under Section 35 of the BNSS Act, 2023, and issuing challans to four vehicles under the Central Motor Vehicle Act, 1988.



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