The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) of Sikkim has released a circular outlining new guidelines for government functions.

The memo, issued by the Principal Secretary issues directives aimed at ensuring efficiency and simplicity during official events.

Key points of the circular include limiting the duration of functions to a stipulated time frame and maintaining brevity in proceedings. Also, only water is to be served on stage, with no other eatables permitted.



Also Read: Key Bengal highway to resume traffic with safety measures

The circular also mandates the use of normal chairs with cushions, replacing sofas for seating arrangements at all government events.

These guidelines have been communicated to all Secretaries and Heads of Departments (HoDs) for immediate implementation.

The government aims to enhance decorum and reduce unnecessary formalities at public functions with these measures.