Sikkim issues strict circular on employee transfers, warns of disciplinary action

In a bid to streamline administrative functioning, the Sikkim Government’s Department of Personnel on Monday issued a fresh circular mandating strict adherence to employee transfer orders, with clear timelines and consequences for non-compliance.

According to the circular, heads of departments are now fully responsible for ensuring that transferred employees are relieved without delay and promptly join their new postings. For intra-station transfers, employees must join immediately, while those transferred between different stations must do so within six days, excluding Sundays and government holidays.



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The directive comes in light of a recent review, which found that some transferred employees continue to remain at their earlier postings, and in some cases, department heads have been seeking to retain them instead of implementing the transfer orders.

The government has warned that disciplinary action will be initiated against department heads who fail to comply. Additionally, employees who do not honour their transfer orders will be reassigned to the Directorate of Coordination under the Home Department.

The circular underscores the need for strict enforcement to ensure timely transfers and maintain administrative discipline across government departments.