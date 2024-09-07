In a tragic incident, a security officer of the 13th Battalion, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), was found dead at the VIP gate of Raj Bhawan in Gangtok late on the night of September 5.

The officer, identified as Raja Ram, was discovered with a gunshot wound between 9 PM and midnight. The authorities have since registered the case under Sadar Police Station UD Case No. 72/2024, dated September 6, 2024, in accordance with section 194 of the Border and National Security Service (BNSS) Act, 2023.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the Commanding Officer of the 13th Battalion stationed at Lingdum, Ranka in Gangtok, Raja Ram was performing his security duties at the time of the incident. The report, which was submitted at approximately 5:50 AM on September 6, 2024, triggered an immediate investigation.

The body of the deceased has been transferred to the STNM hospital mortuary, where it is being preserved for further legal proceedings. The police are actively probing the circumstances surrounding the incident and have detained two individuals under section 35(a) of the BNSS Act, 2023, for questioning. Further details are awaited as the investigation unfolds.

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