Sikkim: ITS holds coordination meeting in Soreng to accelerate development projects

The Institute for Transforming Sikkim (ITS) on Wednesday convened a coordination meeting at the Rurban Complex in Soreng, under the chairmanship of Vice Chairman CP Sharma, to review ongoing development initiatives and strengthen inter-departmental coordination for faster execution of projects.

The meeting was attended by ITS members Ganga Devi Pradhan, Namrata Thapa, Dr. Sangay Dorjee Bhutia, Dr. Bharat Chandra Basistha, James Saring Lepcha, and Dr. Neeraj Adhikari. Zilla Adhyaksha Tila Devi Gurung, District Collector Dhiraj Subedi, SP Nahkul Pradhan, ADC-I DR Bista, ADC-II Santosh Kumar Allay, ADC (Development) Gaayas Pega, SDMs, BDOs, HODs, and senior officials from various line departments were also present.

In his address, Vice Chairman Sharma outlined the vision behind ITS, stressing its commitment to need-based development and community participation. He urged all departments to work with sincerity and urgency, particularly in projects directly linked to public welfare, and called for eliminating delays in execution.



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Highlighting the organisation’s mandate, Namrata Thapa spoke about ITS’s objectives, while Ganga Devi Pradhan drew attention to critical challenges such as solid and biomedical waste management, strengthening of PHE systems, liquid waste disposal, and investment in human capital development. Roshan Sharma from the Planning and Development Department also briefed participants on ITS’s 16 verticals and sectors.

An open house discussion followed, where department heads shared updates on infrastructure and sustainable development projects. ITS emphasised optimal utilisation of government assets, timely completion of works, and prompt resolution of issues hampering progress. ADC-I DR Bista presented a status report on district-level initiatives, reaffirming the administration’s support in aligning with ITS’s development goals.