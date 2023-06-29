Joint Action Council (JAC) vice president, Passang Sherpa, on June 29 said that the council will organize a symposium to discuss the pros and cons of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

He said that after the JAC will pass a resolution which will be sent to Law Commission.

''Law Commission has sought views and is expected to come up with its recommendations soon on the Uniform Civil Code. Many northeastern states have already passed a resolution but it seems the Sikkim government is unaware of the development hence we have decided to organize a symposium that will discuss pros and cons and after the symposium, we will pass a resolution and send it to the Law commission,'' Sherpa added.

He further said that the symposium will examine the subject matter of UCC and its implication with regard to the state of Sikkim and it is expected to have the participation of the political parties and all the intellectuals, lawyers, and NGOs.

''Is Sikkim's safeguarding article 371 F immune to Uniform Civil Code? How will Sikkim react to the BJP's push for the Uniform Civil Code? These questions and many other aspects will be discussed in the symposium that will be held on 2nd July 2023,'' he said.

He also opined that UCC has many elements which may hamper the tribal status.

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