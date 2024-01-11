During the second day of the Jan Bhet Karyakram in Sikkim, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang brought smiles and gratitude to the faces of both citizens and dedicated members of the SKM party.

The Jan Bhet Karyakram, a unique initiative aimed at connecting with the public and addressing their needs, witnessed an outpouring of happiness as Chief Minister Tamang fulfilled promises made during the program. Party members and citizens alike expressed their joy and appreciation for the Chief Minister's commitment to the welfare of the people.

One long-time party worker, speaking on the occasion, shared his elation, "I am feeling very good and happy in the Chief Minister's Janta Bhetghat program. I am one of the old karyakartas, and we have been working tirelessly for the party. CM Prem Singh Tamang has not forgotten our efforts, and I want to express a lot of gratitude to him. I am very, very happy."

He went on to explain how the government's assistance had transformed his life, "This vehicle, which has been bought with the help of the government, has helped me a lot in earning my livelihood. If Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang would not have helped us, I could not have afforded to buy any vehicle. I applied for help in the 2021 Janta Bhetghat program, and yesterday, on January 10, when I reminded Chief Minister Tamang about my request, he said I could take the vehicle today, on January 11, and here I am receiving it."

Another recipient of a bike during the Jan Bhetghat program expressed his gratitude, "I am so excited and thankful to Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang. I have been working for the party for the last six years. I already had a Pulsar bike and now I received one from the Chief Minister. I work for the party and travel a lot, and hence, I requested the Chief Minister for a bike and today I received it."

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