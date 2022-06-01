Gangtok: Today, Sikkim joined the rest of the country in participating in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual interaction programme with beneficiaries of various Central government schemes and programme around the country.

The Prime Minister was speaking to the country from Shimla, Himachal Pradesh's Garib Kalyan Sammelan. The programme took place three years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's NDA administration completed its second straight term in office. The programme for Sikkim was held at Samman Bhawan in Gangtok and was led by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

Rural Development Minister Sonam Lama, Power Minister M.N. Sherpa, MLAs, MP Lok Sabha, chief secretary, panchayats, officers, representatives from SLBC, Lead Bank, and SBI, and beneficiaries attended the programme, which was coordinated by the Rural Development department.

Beneficiaries of several initiatives interacted with the Chief Minister before the Prime Minister joined the event. He oversaw the interaction programme and imparted his expert knowledge of each plan. He expressed gratitude to the recipients for their feedback and information on the scheme's implementation. He claimed that the state of Sikkim had established a distinctive difference by implementing all of the Central government's programmes efficiently and effectively.

Earlier, C.S. Rao, the senior secretary of the Rural Development Department, gave a brief overview of the Central government's plans and programmes being implemented in Sikkim in his introductory remarks. He urged recipients to provide feedback and suggestions on how programmes could be implemented in their communities.

The schemes and programmes of the Central government being implemented in the State of Sikkim are Poshan Abhiyan, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Jal Jeevan Mission, Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana, One Nation One Ration Card, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

Apart from the above listed schemes implemented in the rural areas, three schemes are designed for the urban areas, taking the tally to sixteen. Following it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi communicated online with people from different states and union territories.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister distributed the 11th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, worth Rs 21,000 crore, to nearly 10 crore farmers across the country.

In his address to the country, Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring the economic success, social advancement, and safety and security of all Indians. He spoke about the country's paradigm shift in development over the previous eight years, citing the model of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas," which prioritises service delivery, good governance, and inclusive growth.