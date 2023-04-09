Sikkim Police so far arrested seven persons in connection to Singtam violence on April 8 where some unidentified miscreants attacked the Joint Action Committee (JAC) general secretary Keshav Sapkota during a rally.

Following the attack, Keshav Sapkota was immediately rushed to District Hospital Singtam and from there referred to CRH, Manipal for further medical treatment.

Later, a case was registered by the JAC under case No. 16/2023, dated: 08.04.2023, u/s 325/34 IPC against unknown persons.

Following the FIR, at least seven people were arrested including Councillor Suresh Tamang, Uttam Pradhan, Bidhan Shanker, Prakash Pradhan, Jullet Subba, Phula Bhutia, Chandra Kumar Sharma.

As per reports, Suresh Tamang had also filed an FIR against Keshav Sapkota and KN Towari saying his friend Ajay Tamang was hit on the head with an iron hammer by Keshav Sapkota, Kedarnath Tiwari, Navin Karki, and others with an intention to kill him.

Ajay Tamang has been seriously injured and rushed to District Hospital Singtam for medical attention. Later, he was referred to CRH Manipal for advanced treatment.

While JAC side based on the above information Singtam a PS Case No. 15/2023, dated 08.04.2023, u/s 325/34 IPC has been registered against Keshav Sapkota and others.

The arrested persons have been identified as Kedarnath Tiwari (50), a resident of Sokpay, Lingee, South Sikkim.

An FIR has been registered by the working president of JAC Ashis Rai and Vice president Tirtha Sharma to the effect that on 8/4/2023 at around 1130 hours when the complainant and other fellow members of JAC assembled at Indreni Bridge, Ghoskhan Dara of Singtam Bazaar for a peaceful rally, Keshav Sapkota.





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