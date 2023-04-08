The vice president of the Joint Action Council (JAC) Passang Sherpa resigns from the ILP committee.

The Inner Line Permit (ILP) committee was constituted by the home department to oversee the applicability of the permit in Sikkim.

Speaking with the media after the Singtam incident ahead of JAC’s rally in the DAC Complex in Gangtok, the vice president of JAC and general secretary of Sikkimey Nagarik Samaj, Passang Sherpa, who was nominated as one of the members of ILP Committee by Government of Sikkim, said, "In protest of the Singtam incident, I officially resign as a member of the ILP committee."

In a notification issued by the Home Department, Government of Sikkim, on February 4, 2023, it announced the constitution of a new committee to oversee the applicability of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state of Sikkim, with the retired Secretary Shanta Pradhan as its chairman.

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The Passang Sherpa has also met Govorner in this regard.

The Sikkim Government on February 5 has constituted a Committee to oversee the applicability of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the State of Sikkim.

Shanta Pradhan, Retd. Secretary, Government of Sikkim has been appointed as Chairman.

Other committee members include T. N. Dhakal, Political Advisor to HCM, M. P. Subba, Advisor, Education Department, Sarala Rai, Retd. IAS, Secretary, Government of Sikkim, Y. P. Gurung, Retd. IFS, Secretary, Government of Sikkim, S. D. Tshering, Retd. IES, Secretary, Government of Sikkim, Passang Gyali Sherpa, Resident of Gangtok, Tashi Cho Cho, Secretary, Home Department, Tshewang Gyachho, Secretary, Health & Family Welfare Department.

On April 8, Joint Action Committee general secretary Keshav Sapkota was attacked today during a rally organized in the Singtam district of Sikkim, raising concerns over the expansion of the definition of the term ‘Sikkimese’ in the Finance Act, 2023.

Sapkota has been rushed to the District Hospital in Singtam. The rally was called off following the attack.

Security personnel including police forces have reached the rally site to bring the situation under control.

As per the latest reports, Section 144 has been imposed in Singtam.