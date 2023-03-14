The Joint Action Council (JAC), Sikkim on March 14 condemned the writ petition which is filed in Supreme Court (SC) over Sikkim Gorkha Jagaran Sangh which is being heard in the state High Court.

Terming the development unfortunate, the JAC said that at such a crucial juncture when the Sikkimese brethren are required to remain ONE, such petitions are moved driving a wedge in the unity of the Sikkimese people.

It further urged the petitioner to withdraw the case as it goes against the greater good of the greater Sikkimese community as a whole.

''It has come to our notice that a Transfer petition has been filed in the Hon'ble Supreme Court in the matter of Writ petition No. 10 of 2018 (Sikkim Gorkha Jagaran Sangh & Others vs Union of India & Others) which was being heard in the High Court of Sikkim,'' JAC said in an official statement.

''The Joint Action Council (JAC) strongly condemns the said writ petition and the mala fide intentions of the people behind it. the petition. The Sikkimese have finally become united and, the JAC being the voice of the common Sikkimese, it will not allow divisive forces to destroy our unity anymore,'' it added.

The JAC also said that it has firmly emerged as a symbol of unity among all ethnic Sikkimese communities fighting for safeguarding our collective Sikkimese identity for our survival.

''Therefore, the Joint Action Council earnestly urges the petitioners to withdraw the case as it goes against the greater good of the greater Sikkimese community as a whole,'' the statement concluded.

Also read: Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang announces 50 per cent reservation for women in police force's new posts