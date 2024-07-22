In a landmark announcement on the foundation day of the Press Club of Sikkim (PCS), Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced a series of benefits aimed at supporting and recognizing journalists in the state.

Among the major announcements, Chief Minister Golay declared that the Information and Public Relations (IPR) Department will sanction an annual grant to celebrate the Press Club of Sikkim Foundation Day. The celebration will include cash awards of Rs 1,01,000 for the recipient of the Kanchenjunga Kalam Puraskar and Rs 51,000 for the Lagansheel Yuwa Patrakar award.



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Golay also announced that a grant in aid from the Chief Minister’s Discretionary Grant (CMDG) fund will be allocated for the pension of journalists, with the criteria for pensioners to be determined by the Press Club of Sikkim.

In a move to ensure the health and well-being of journalists, Golay announced plans for health insurance coverage for Press Club of Sikkim members. The state government will arrange a meeting between the Central Referral Hospital (CRH) Manipal and the IPR Department to finalize the insurance arrangements.

Moreover, the Chief Minister assured a revision of the occasional advertisement rates for both daily and weekly newspapers, addressing a long-standing demand of the local media fraternity.