Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on October 4 appointed Dilip Kumar Jaiswal as state in-charge of Sikkim Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Earlier on September 27, J P Nadda, the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), met with the party's newly designated state in charge on Tuesday to discuss strategies to improve the organization and prepare for the 2024 general elections.

During the meeting, Nadda instructed the in-charges to remain in touch with the employees on the ground and remind them about the job done by the Narendra Modi-led government over the previous eight years.

While the BJP is in power in Meghalaya and Nagaland in coalition with the NDA, the party astonished everyone with its success in the Tripura elections in 2018 and is hoping to replicate it, according to reports.