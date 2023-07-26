The Judicial Enquiry Commission, headed by Justice N K Jain, former Chief Justice of the High Court of Sikkim, has begun its inquiry into the death of Padam Gurung in Namchi, said an official statement from July 27.

As part of the investigation, the Commission recorded statements of eight witnesses on July 26.

As per the statement, these witnesses include Miss Dawa Lhamu Pakhrin, SHO/Namchi PS, Ankur Ankesh, SP/CID, Kessang Dorjee Bhutia, SDPO/Jorethang, Sidharth Subba, SI Namchi P.S., Parshuram Sharma, ASP, SDPO/Namchi, Sawan Gurung, PI, Namchi Police Station, Dharmaraj Chettri, Head Constable, Namchi P.S., and Nayan Rana, Head Constable, Namchi P.S.

The Judicial Enquiry Commission has been constituted by the Government of Sikkim through Notification No. 36/Home/2023, dated 12th July 2023.

The Commission will continue its sitting at Namchi in PWD Guest House on the 27th and 28th, of July 2023.

The Commission also requested any individuals with relevant information regarding the case to come forward and present the same before the Commission.

In a tragic incident, the 21-year-old student and President of the Students Representative Council (SRC) Padam Gurung was found dead under mysterious conditions in the Kazitar area of Sikkim on June 28.

Following this, Sikkim police on July 3 had constituted a Special Investigation Team ( SIT) to investigate the death of Gurung.

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