The semi-final match of the Khelo India University Ashtalakshmi Games 2023 took place today at the Indoor Hall of Paljor Stadium.

The event was graced by Mr Tenzing Lamtha, Advisor Information and Technology Department and founder of the Himalayan Sporting Club, along with distinguished guests. The semi-final saw 26 bouts fought across different weight categories.

The winners from these matches will compete in the final bout scheduled for February 28-29, 2024.

The list of finalists includes Harwinder Singh, Krishan Thakran, Avinsah Chandel, Ashish, Vikash, Sevan, Gurpreet Singh, Ashish Kumar, Harsh, Karan, Pankaj, Deepak, Aman Rathor, Pandey Aniket J, Parveen, Hitesh Kumar, Himanshu, Ish Pannu, Dhruv Singh, Anit, Yuvraj, Nitish, Jagvinder, Sahil, Ansul, and Sawan Gill. The event was also attended by Mr Bhaichung Yonzon, Vice President, Sikkim Sports Climbing Association, Mr Suren Gurung, General Secretary, Sikkim Sports Climbing Association, Mr Pravin Khaling,

Publicity Secretary, Sikkim Sports Climbing Association, officers from Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Sports and Youth Affairs Department, GoS, representatives from Boxing Federation of India (BFI), and other dignitaries and officials.

Also read: Manipur: Over 200 armed miscreants storm Additional SP's residence, rescued, situation under control