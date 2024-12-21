The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha is all set to celebrate its 16th Rholu Diwas today with grandeur and fervor at the Rholu Mandir premises in the Melli constituency under Namchi district. Party workers have been working relentlessly to make this significant event, which has both religious and political significance for the people of Sikkim a success.

The origin of Rholu Diwas can be traced back to December 21, 2009, when the Rholu Mandir was the nursery for the "Parivartan movement" by Prem SInghTamang, now Sikkim Chief Minister Golay. He was an MLA of Sikkim Democratic Front at that time. The "Parivartan" slogan led to the 2019 victory of SKM.

Speaking ahead of the event, SKM Secretary General Arun Upreti spoke the importance of Rholu Diwas in the state's political and cultural landscape. "This is a momentous occasion for the people of Sikkim. The event is a mix of religious rituals and cultural programs with chief guest Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang. The commoners are looking forward to announcements made for public welfare," Upreti added.

The event for which preparations have started weeks back is now fully in motion. Upreti appealed to all the citizens to be a part of the function and urged that "I invite all of them to make this function a success." Religious ceremonies and cultural performances would begin at 9 am, and strictly vegetarian food will be provided.

Speaking of the significance of Rholu Diwas, Political Secretary to Chief Minister and SKM spokesperson Bikash Basnett described it as a foundation for the party's journey. "This event marks the vision and revolution SKM stands for. It started with our leader CM Prem Singh Tamang and has grown into a movement embraced by the people of Sikkim," said Basnett.

He appreciated party governance in the past five years, which saw it excel in health, education, and infrastructure development among other areas.

Rholu Diwas is observed with as much gusto as any other festivals, like Dashain and Tihar, by the members of SKM. Though there were many struggles while the party was in the opposition, the party had still been observing this every year. "This festival is as dear to us as any religious festival. It symbolizes our grit and commitment to the people of Sikkim," said Basnett.

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