Tripura Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy has made key requests to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the pre-budget meeting held in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, on December 20.

He urged Sitharaman for the immediate release of funds from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to address the damage caused by the recent floods in Tripura.

He also requested a special financial package of Rs 500 crore for the infrastructure development of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

The Tripura Finance Minister was accompanied by Additional Secretary, Finance Department, Akinchan Sarkar.

During the meeting, Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for their continuous support in the development of the northeastern states.



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He highlighted the significant progress achieved in Tripura under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and raised several important issues with the Government of India to further accelerate the state's development.

“In the meeting, the Finance Minister requested the Government of India to immediately release the remaining amount of Rs 14,247 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund to address the damage caused by the recent floods in Tripura,” said a source from the Tripura government.

The Finance Minister also requested a special financial package of Rs 500 crore for the infrastructure development of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council.

Additionally, he urged the Government of India to establish AIIMS, IITs, and IIMs in Tripura to meet the demand for super-speciality medical treatment and provide prestigious educational opportunities for the people of the state. He also requested the removal of restrictions imposed on Externally Aided Projects until the financial year 2025-26.

The Finance Minister further appealed for an increase in the allocation under the scheme providing special assistance to states for capital investment and called for the removal of associated conditions.a