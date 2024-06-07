A meeting of SKM legislators was held today under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister and SKM President, PS Tamang, at Mintokgang.

The meeting unanimously passed a resolution to support the NDA at the Centre. The lone MP, Indrahang Subba, will support the NDA in the government formation, sources informed.

The Chief Minister is likely to move to Delhi on Saturday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the CMO source, the swearing-in is likely to be held on 10 June.|



Also Read: Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang meets former MPs, expresses gratitude

Earlier on June 7, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang welcomed former Members of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Dil Kumari Bhandari and Nandu Thapa, at his official residence, Mintokgang, this morning.

The meeting was a gesture of appreciation and respect for their contributions to the state.

Tamang expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the former MPs for their warm congratulations and best wishes on his recent election victory.

He acknowledged their consistent support towards the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party and praised Bhandari's pivotal role in the Nepali language recognition movement, which led to its official recognition in 1992.

The Chief Minister wished both Bhandari and Thapa good health, happiness, and prosperity, valuing their contributions to Sikkim's progress.

The meeting highlighted the importance of unity and cooperation in shaping the state's future.