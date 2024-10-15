The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party has warmly welcomed the announcement of bye-elections for the 07-Soreng Chakhung and 11-Namchi Singhithang Assembly Constituencies by the Election Commission of India.

The schedule for the elections has been outlined by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, with the Gazette Notification set for 18th October 2024.

The last date for nominations is 25th October 2024, followed by scrutiny on 28th October 2024. Candidates can withdraw their nominations by 30th October 2024.

The polling will take place on 13th November 2024, and the counting of votes is scheduled for 23rd November 2024.



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Under the leadership of Party President Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), the SKM party has expressed its readiness to participate in the elections, adhering to the Model Code of Conduct set by the Election Commission.

The party is optimistic about securing a decisive victory in both constituencies. It believes that Sikkim has witnessed considerable development in various sectors under the stewardship of Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), and this bye-election is anticipated to be another significant achievement for SKM, akin to the notable success in the recent general elections.

The SKM party has also mentioned that its parliamentary committee will soon be formed to select candidates and devise strategies for the forthcoming bye-elections.