The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha party observed its 6th Jan Unmukti Diwas today at Rangpo playground. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang was accorded a grand welcome before the program.

The SKM has been celebrating August 10 as ‘Jan Mukti Diwas’ annually since 2018 when Golay was released from Rongyek jail after completing one year’s imprisonment in a corruption case. This time, the ruling front held the ‘Jan Unmukti Diwas’ at Rangpo.

Sushma Production Founder and Film Producer Sushma Gurung, Sikkim Chronicle Founder Yougan Tamang, Entrepreneur Rewaj Chettri and CAP Spokesperson Joel Gurung, and a large number of functionaries from other political parties joined the celebrations.





Also read : Sikkim CM greet citizens on the occasion of 6th Jan Unmukti Diwas